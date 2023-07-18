Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI last time out, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 95 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 123rd in slugging.
- Benintendi is batting .435 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 66 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 84 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven home a run in 21 games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 44.0% of his games this year (37 of 84), with two or more runs five times (6.0%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.315
|AVG
|.268
|.383
|OBP
|.327
|.403
|SLG
|.358
|13
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|18
|28/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|5
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (3-3 with a 5.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, July 7 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.16, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
