Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.459 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .305 with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 72.6% of his games this season (45 of 62), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (40.3%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (9.7%).
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (61.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (17.7%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.286
|AVG
|.325
|.346
|OBP
|.375
|.513
|SLG
|.535
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|24/10
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.97 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.546 WHIP ranks 67th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
