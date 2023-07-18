Cubs vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (43-50) and the Washington Nationals (38-56) matching up at Wrigley Field (on July 18) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Cubs.
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (3-6) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (6-10).
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Nationals
|Cubs vs Nationals Odds
Cubs Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cubs have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has entered nine games this season favored by -165 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.
- The Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored 433 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|@ Yankees
|W 7-4
|Kyle Hendricks vs Domingo Germán
|July 14
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brayan Bello
|July 15
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Marcus Stroman vs James Paxton
|July 16
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Justin Steele vs Kutter Crawford
|July 17
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 18
|Nationals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|July 19
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.