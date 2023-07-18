You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and other players on the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Taillon Stats

Jameson Taillon (3-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Taillon has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 7 8.0 1 0 0 4 2 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 5.0 7 6 5 6 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 5.0 7 5 5 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 5.1 8 4 4 1 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 6.0 6 3 3 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 97 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .269/.321/.375 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (71 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .305/.360/.524 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .295/.343/.484 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .263/.340/.486 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.