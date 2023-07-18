Cubs vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 18
Keibert Ruiz brings a two-game homer streak into the Washington Nationals' (38-56) game against the Chicago Cubs (43-50) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (3-6) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (6-10).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.15 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Taillon (3-6) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in eight innings pitched on Friday, July 7 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- The 31-year-old has pitched to a 6.15 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 15 games.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 15 starts this season.
- Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Jameson Taillon vs. Nationals
- The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.400) and 83 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 3-for-12 with a home run and three RBI in three innings this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin
- Corbin (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.97, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .301 batting average against him.
- Corbin has nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Corbin will look to go five or more innings for his 19th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.97), 67th in WHIP (1.546), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1).
Patrick Corbin vs. Cubs
- The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .247 batting average, and is 18th in the league with 777 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 433 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and are 20th in all of MLB with 102 home runs.
- In seven innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Corbin has a 2.57 ERA and a 0.429 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .125.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.