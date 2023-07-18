The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 79 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 118th in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 54 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.

Happ has driven home a run in 24 games this season (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .228 AVG .261 .349 OBP .392 .361 SLG .412 12 XBH 16 4 HR 4 25 RBI 16 51/29 K/BB 47/35 3 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings