The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.351 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .222 with 13 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 15 walks.

In 51.3% of his 76 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (20 of 76), and 7.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (42.1%), including five games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .262 AVG .180 .317 OBP .235 .631 SLG .426 21 XBH 14 13 HR 8 31 RBI 13 41/9 K/BB 48/6 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings