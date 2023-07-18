Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Dream (11-8) play at home against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, July 18. The tip is at 7:00 PM ET.
Atlanta enters this contest after an 85-75 win over Seattle. The Dream's leading scorer was Allisha Gray, who wound up with 19 points and six rebounds. Led by Collier (11 PTS, 41.7 FG%) and Kayla McBride (10 PTS, 33.3 FG%), Minnesota ended its last matchup losing 107-67 against Dallas.
Dream vs. Lynx Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Dream (-225 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+180 to win)
- What's the spread?: Dream (-5.5)
- What's the over/under?: 171.5
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX
Lynx Season Stats
- The Lynx are eighth in the league in points scored (79.7 per game) and eighth in points allowed (85.5).
- At 34.2 rebounds per game and 34.5 rebounds conceded, Minnesota is sixth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively.
- This season the Lynx are ranked sixth in the league in assists at 19.1 per game.
- Minnesota is fifth in the league in turnovers per game (13.1) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.7).
- Beyond the arc, the Lynx are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.6). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 31.6%.
- In 2023 Minnesota is worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (9.5 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.4%).
Lynx Home/Away Splits
- The Lynx average 80.0 points per game at home, 0.7 more than away (79.3). On defense they concede 86.8 per game, 2.9 more than on the road (83.9).
- Minnesota averages fewer rebounds per game at home (34.0) than on the road (34.4), but also gives up fewer rebounds at home (33.4) than on the road (35.9).
- At home the Lynx are collecting 19.6 assists per game, 1.3 more than on the road (18.3).
- Minnesota commits more turnovers per game at home (13.7) than on the road (12.3), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12.2) than away (13.2).
- This season the Lynx are draining an equal amount of 3-pointers at home and away (6.6 per game). But they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (30.6%).
- Minnesota concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (9.1) than on the road (10.0), and concedes the same 3-point percentage at home as on the road (36.4%).
Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Lynx have been the underdog 14 times and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.
- The Lynx have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and are 3-4 in those contests.
- Minnesota has beaten the spread 10 times in 20 games.
- Against the spread, as a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Minnesota is 5-3.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Lynx.
