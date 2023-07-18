Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .205 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .696, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 63 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (15.3%).
- He has scored in 35 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.247
|.341
|OBP
|.297
|.405
|SLG
|.341
|12
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|1
|28
|RBI
|20
|24/11
|K/BB
|28/11
|12
|SB
|7
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 133 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Corbin (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.97), 67th in WHIP (1.546), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.