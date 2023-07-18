After batting .136 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .194 with seven doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (20.3%), leaving the park in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has driven in a run in 17 games this season (26.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 26 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 35 .161 AVG .219 .275 OBP .294 .483 SLG .474 10 XBH 14 9 HR 7 18 RBI 16 34/14 K/BB 53/11 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings