Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .136 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .194 with seven doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Wisdom has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (20.3%), leaving the park in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in 17 games this season (26.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 26 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|.161
|AVG
|.219
|.275
|OBP
|.294
|.483
|SLG
|.474
|10
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|16
|34/14
|K/BB
|53/11
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 133 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Corbin (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Texas Rangers, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.97), 67th in WHIP (1.546), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
