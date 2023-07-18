The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 34 walks while hitting .250.

Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 22 games this season (29.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season (36.5%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 41 .203 AVG .288 .310 OBP .351 .276 SLG .477 7 XBH 15 1 HR 6 11 RBI 17 32/17 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings