Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will hit the field at Citi Field against the Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert on Tuesday.

The White Sox are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mets (-120). A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The White Sox have put together a 1-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 20, or 35.1%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 16 of its 47 games, or 34%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 41 of 94 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 19-30 17-24 23-30 29-39 11-15

