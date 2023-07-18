Jake Burger brings a two-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (40-55) game versus the New York Mets (43-50) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Citi Field.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Carrasco (3-3) for the Mets and Lucas Giolito (6-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (3-3, 5.16 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (6-5, 3.45 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.45 ERA and 117 strikeouts over 112 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.45, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .223 batting average against him.

Giolito is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Giolito will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 outings this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets will hand the ball to Carrasco (3-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, July 7, when he tossed eight innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 5.16 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .255.

He has earned a quality start three times in 12 starts this season.

Carrasco has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

