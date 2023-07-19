Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is hitting .270 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Morel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.
  • In 64.2% of his 53 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 28.3% of his games this season, and 7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Morel has had an RBI in 23 games this season (43.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this season (56.6%), including six multi-run games (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 27
.298 AVG .245
.320 OBP .325
.574 SLG .529
11 XBH 13
7 HR 8
24 RBI 16
32/4 K/BB 33/11
2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
  • In 19 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.