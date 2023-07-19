Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (44-50) and the Washington Nationals (38-57) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on July 19.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Hendricks (3-4) for the Cubs and Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals.

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 25 (55.6%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered 10 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 5-5 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 450 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).

Cubs Schedule