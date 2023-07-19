When the Chicago Cubs (44-50) and Washington Nationals (38-57) match up at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, July 19, Kyle Hendricks will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Nationals will send Trevor Williams to the mound. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Nationals have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.72 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.42 ERA)

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 25 out of the 45 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 5-5 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Cubs have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 22 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cubs vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

