Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Nationals on July 19, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals matchup at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Hendricks Stats
- Kyle Hendricks (3-4) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Hendricks has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Hendricks Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|4.2
|8
|5
|5
|5
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 9
|5.2
|10
|4
|4
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 4
|6.0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 21
|6.1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|3
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 100 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a .273/.323/.377 slash line so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .308/.365/.523 so far this season.
- Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has recorded 110 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.342/.488 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .260/.336/.480 on the year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
