The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .264 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Jimenez has had a hit in 45 of 62 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven home a run in 28 games this season (45.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run 28 times this year (45.2%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .296 AVG .231 .326 OBP .291 .448 SLG .470 9 XBH 14 5 HR 7 19 RBI 21 27/6 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0

