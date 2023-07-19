Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger and his .647 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Mets.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 15 walks while batting .226.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 40 of 77 games this season (51.9%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (20.8%).
- He has homered in 26.0% of his games this season, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Burger has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), with two or more runs five times (6.5%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.262
|AVG
|.189
|.317
|OBP
|.241
|.631
|SLG
|.441
|21
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|16
|41/9
|K/BB
|49/6
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
