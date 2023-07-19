Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .652 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 44.6% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (15.4%).

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (27 of 65), with two or more runs seven times (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .176 AVG .219 .290 OBP .294 .516 SLG .474 11 XBH 14 10 HR 7 19 RBI 16 34/15 K/BB 53/11 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings