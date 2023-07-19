Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .164.
- In 17 of 50 games this season (34.0%) Zavala has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.0%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Zavala has driven home a run in nine games this year (18.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 10 games this season (20.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.183
|AVG
|.150
|.231
|OBP
|.198
|.200
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|24/4
|K/BB
|34/4
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.72, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
