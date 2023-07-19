Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 4-for-6 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .259 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (49 of 75), with multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).

He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has an RBI in 23 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 of 75 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .225 AVG .288 .324 OBP .351 .318 SLG .477 8 XBH 15 2 HR 6 14 RBI 17 34/17 K/BB 49/17 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings