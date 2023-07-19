The Chicago Cubs, including Tucker Barnhart (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart has three doubles, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .206.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (10.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 17
.196 AVG .217
.255 OBP .327
.216 SLG .326
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
1 RBI 7
21/4 K/BB 15/7
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
