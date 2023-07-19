Wednesday's game features the New York Mets (44-50) and the Chicago White Sox (40-56) clashing at Citi Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 19.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (3-5) for the Mets and Touki Toussaint (0-2) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The White Sox are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The White Sox have been victorious in 20, or 34.5%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (406 total, 4.2 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule