After batting .233 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .260 with four doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has driven in a run in 23 games this year (38.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (36.7%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .281 AVG .240 .330 OBP .284 .427 SLG .380 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 15 RBI 16 18/6 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings