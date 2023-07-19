Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
  • Grandal has had a hit in 39 of 77 games this year (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.1%).
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (22.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (7.8%).
  • He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 40
.241 AVG .263
.305 OBP .333
.370 SLG .394
8 XBH 10
3 HR 4
7 RBI 17
24/8 K/BB 37/14
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 40-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
