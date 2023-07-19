Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Grandal has had a hit in 39 of 77 games this year (50.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.1%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (22.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (7.8%).
- He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.241
|AVG
|.263
|.305
|OBP
|.333
|.370
|SLG
|.394
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|17
|24/8
|K/BB
|37/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed a 3.72 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
