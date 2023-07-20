Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Nolan Arenado and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Thursday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs' Marcus Stroman (10-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Stroman has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 6.0 3 1 1 3 1 at Brewers Jul. 6 5.0 4 4 4 6 4 vs. Guardians Jul. 1 5.2 5 5 5 7 2 at Cardinals Jun. 25 3.1 8 6 3 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.324/.385 on the season.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a triple, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 75 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .311/.367/.527 on the season.

Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 102 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 28 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .288/.338/.528 so far this year.

Arenado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 104 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .284/.370/.473 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

