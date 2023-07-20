Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .264 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (19.4%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 45.2% of his games this year, Jimenez has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (17.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.296
|AVG
|.231
|.326
|OBP
|.291
|.448
|SLG
|.470
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|27/6
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Oct. 7, the 34-year-old left-hander started the game and went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 15th in ERA (2.93), 33rd in WHIP (1.213), and 35th in K/9 (7.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.