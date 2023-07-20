MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, July 20
If you're looking for Thursday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks versus Spencer Strider and the Braves.
Keep reading to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for July 20.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Diamondbacks at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-4) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Strider (11-3) when the clubs play Thursday.
|ARI: Gallen
|ATL: Strider
|20 (123.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (110.2 IP)
|3.14
|ERA
|3.74
|9.5
|K/9
|14.3
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -190
- ARI Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Braves
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Reds Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-2) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will counter with Andrew Abbott (4-2) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|SF: Cobb
|CIN: Abbott
|17 (95.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47.2 IP)
|2.82
|ERA
|2.45
|8.6
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Reds
- SF Odds to Win: -115
- CIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Reds
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (8-5) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will look to Taijuan Walker (11-3) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|MIL: Burnes
|PHI: Walker
|19 (113.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (101.1 IP)
|3.73
|ERA
|4.00
|9.1
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- MIL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Phillies
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (6-7) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (9-5) when the teams play Thursday.
|SD: Snell
|TOR: Bassitt
|19 (103 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (115.2 IP)
|2.80
|ERA
|4.12
|12.1
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Blue Jays
- SD Odds to Win: -120
- TOR Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-8) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to Jose Quintana (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|CHW: Kopech
|NYM: Quintana
|17 (86.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.47
|ERA
|-
|10.1
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -150
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Mets
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (4-6) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will look to Zack Greinke (1-9) when the teams face off on Thursday.
|DET: Lorenzen
|KC: Greinke
|16 (93.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (92.2 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|5.05
|7.0
|K/9
|6.2
Live Stream Tigers at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (5-5) to the mound as they play the Mariners, who will give the start to George Kirby (8-8) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|MIN: Lopez
|SEA: Kirby
|19 (116.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (112.2 IP)
|4.24
|ERA
|3.43
|11.2
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Twins at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- MIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Mariners
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (9-6) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Tyler Glasnow (3-3) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|BAL: Gibson
|TB: Glasnow
|20 (115 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (47.2 IP)
|4.77
|ERA
|3.78
|7.0
|K/9
|13.4
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -185
- BAL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-7) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Marcus Stroman (10-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|STL: Matz
|CHC: Stroman
|20 (76 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (118.2 IP)
|4.86
|ERA
|2.88
|8.6
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Hogan Harris (2-3) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|HOU: France
|OAK: Harris
|12 (70.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (47 IP)
|3.31
|ERA
|6.51
|6.4
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Astros at Athletics
- HOU Odds to Win: -185
- OAK Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
