Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Nationals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 122nd in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 74.7% of his games this year (65 of 87), with more than one hit 29 times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (six of 87), and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Hoerner has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this season (37 of 87), with two or more runs 10 times (11.5%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.299
|AVG
|.247
|.347
|OBP
|.297
|.423
|SLG
|.341
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|34
|RBI
|20
|25/11
|K/BB
|28/11
|12
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Matz (0-7) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
