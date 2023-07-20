Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in 39 of 73 games this season (53.4%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.1%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.8%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season (31.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.265
|AVG
|.204
|.336
|OBP
|.263
|.385
|SLG
|.282
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|39/12
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.