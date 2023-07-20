The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Mancini has gotten a hit in 39 of 73 games this season (53.4%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.1%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.8%).

He has scored in 23 games this season (31.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .265 AVG .204 .336 OBP .263 .385 SLG .282 8 XBH 6 3 HR 1 14 RBI 12 39/12 K/BB 34/8 0 SB 0

