Thursday's game between the New York Mets (45-50) and Chicago White Sox (40-57) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on July 20.

The Mets will look to Jose Quintana against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (3-8).

White Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The White Sox have won in 20, or 33.9%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (407 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule