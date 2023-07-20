Francisco Lindor will lead the way for the New York Mets (45-50) on Thursday, July 20, when they battle Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (40-57) at Citi Field at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Quintana - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-8, 4.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 33, or 55%, of those games.

The Mets have a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 20, or 33.9%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 6-13 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190) Jake Burger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Luis Robert 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

