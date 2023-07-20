Yan Gomes, with a slugging percentage of .321 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, July 20 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .260 with four doubles, eight home runs and 11 walks.

In 62.3% of his games this season (38 of 61), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.

In seven games this season, he has homered (11.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (39.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (11.5%).

He has scored in 22 games this season (36.1%), including five multi-run games (8.2%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .281 AVG .240 .327 OBP .284 .427 SLG .380 6 XBH 6 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 18/6 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings