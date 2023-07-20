Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, July 20 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .250 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (39 of 78), with at least two hits 17 times (21.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.8% of his games this year, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year (21.8%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 41 .241 AVG .257 .305 OBP .327 .370 SLG .386 8 XBH 10 3 HR 4 7 RBI 17 24/8 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings