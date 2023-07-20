Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mets - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, July 20 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .250 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (39 of 78), with at least two hits 17 times (21.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.8% of his games this year, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (21.8%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|41
|.241
|AVG
|.257
|.305
|OBP
|.327
|.370
|SLG
|.386
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|17
|24/8
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Quintana makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 34-year-old left-hander started and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 2.93 ERA ranked 15th, 1.213 WHIP ranked 33rd, and 7.4 K/9 ranked 35th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
