Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .352.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 68 of 87 games this season (78.2%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (28.7%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 25.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (43.7%), including six games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.315
|AVG
|.266
|.383
|OBP
|.327
|.403
|SLG
|.349
|13
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|19
|28/16
|K/BB
|26/16
|5
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.77), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
