The Chicago Cubs (45-51) will look to Nico Hoerner when they host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) at Wrigley Field on Friday, July 21. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+105). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (9-3, 2.96 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (7-5, 4.29 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 26 out of the 47 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 17-12 (58.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Cardinals have won in 18, or 46.2%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 10 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th Win NL Central +900 - 4th

