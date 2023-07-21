Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Twins Player Props
|White Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Twins
|White Sox vs Twins Odds
|White Sox vs Twins Prediction
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 66 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.2% of those games.
- In 66 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, Andrus has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.265
|AVG
|.158
|.342
|OBP
|.240
|.333
|SLG
|.228
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|21/11
|K/BB
|21/10
|4
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 31st, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.