Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 55 of 94 games this year (58.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.3%).
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games this year, Happ has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|46
|.225
|AVG
|.261
|.347
|OBP
|.392
|.355
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|16
|53/31
|K/BB
|47/35
|4
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (7-5) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.530 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 32nd.
