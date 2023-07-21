Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .221 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 40 of 79 games this season (50.6%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (20.3%).
- In 25.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (34 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.262
|AVG
|.180
|.317
|OBP
|.241
|.631
|SLG
|.421
|21
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|16
|41/9
|K/BB
|51/8
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 31st, 1.033 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
