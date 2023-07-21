On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
  • Suzuki is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 51 of 77 games this year (66.2%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 77), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.9% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this season (39.0%), including four multi-run games (5.2%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 41
.234 AVG .288
.331 OBP .351
.328 SLG .477
9 XBH 15
2 HR 6
14 RBI 17
34/18 K/BB 49/17
1 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.530), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
