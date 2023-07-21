Tucker Barnhart -- with a slugging percentage of .480 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .200 with three doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Barnhart has picked up a hit in 15 of 40 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Barnhart has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 17 .185 AVG .217 .254 OBP .327 .204 SLG .326 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 7 22/5 K/BB 15/7 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings