The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Fueled by 284 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 413 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.369 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (6-8) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.

Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Braves W 6-5 Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins - Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins - Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Tanner Bibee

