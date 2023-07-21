On Friday, Yan Gomes (.533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with two triples and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .270.

Gomes has had a hit in 39 of 62 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.1%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (40.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (11.3%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (37.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .300 AVG .240 .342 OBP .284 .480 SLG .380 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 16 19/6 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

