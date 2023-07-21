Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Yan Gomes (.533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with two triples and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .270.
- Gomes has had a hit in 39 of 62 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (40.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (11.3%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (37.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.300
|AVG
|.240
|.342
|OBP
|.284
|.480
|SLG
|.380
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|16
|19/6
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (7-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 62nd in WHIP (1.530), and 32nd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
