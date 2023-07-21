Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (hitting .160 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Twins Player Props
|White Sox vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Twins
|White Sox vs Twins Odds
|White Sox vs Twins Prediction
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .250 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- In 50.6% of his games this season (40 of 79), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (21.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.8% of his games this year, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (22.8%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.241
|AVG
|.257
|.305
|OBP
|.325
|.370
|SLG
|.389
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|19
|24/8
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.77), sixth in WHIP (1.033), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.