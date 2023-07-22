Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .763 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .317 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- Bellinger enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 49 of 66 games this year (74.2%), including multiple hits 22 times (33.3%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 26 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.311
|AVG
|.325
|.367
|OBP
|.375
|.548
|SLG
|.535
|18
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.14), 38th in WHIP (1.266), and 59th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers.
