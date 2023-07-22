Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (46-51) against the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:20 PM on July 22.
The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cardinals and Michael Fulmer (1-5) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Cubs have been victorious in 17, or 37.8%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious 14 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (464 total, 4.8 per game).
- Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 17
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 18
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Patrick Corbin
|July 19
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Trevor Williams
|July 20
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Steven Matz
|July 21
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Jack Flaherty
|July 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Michael Fulmer vs Miles Mikolas
|July 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Touki Toussaint
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Michael Kopech
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.