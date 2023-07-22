Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (46-51) against the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 2:20 PM on July 22.

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cardinals and Michael Fulmer (1-5) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been victorious in 17, or 37.8%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 14 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (464 total, 4.8 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule