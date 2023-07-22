How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 108 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 464 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.276 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Fulmer gets the nod for the Cubs and will make his first start of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 43 times this year.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Trevor Williams
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Michael Fulmer
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|7/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Michael Kopech
|7/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Miles Mikolas
|7/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
