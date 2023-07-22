Miles Mikolas will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) on Saturday, July 22 versus the Chicago Cubs (46-51), who will counter with Michael Fulmer. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cardinals have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +100. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Fulmer - CHC (1-5, 4.43 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 48 times and won 22, or 45.8%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 19-24 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (44.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Cardinals won all of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in 17, or 37.8%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 14 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th Win NL Central +1500 - 4th

