Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ian Happ -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 22 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .243 with 66 walks and 38 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 119th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 56 of 95 games this year (58.9%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.1%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (7.4%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 95 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|46
|.225
|AVG
|.261
|.345
|OBP
|.392
|.353
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|16
|54/31
|K/BB
|47/35
|4
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.14), 38th in WHIP (1.266), and 59th in K/9 (6.1).
